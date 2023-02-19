Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,183,000 after buying an additional 8,888,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TELUS by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after buying an additional 6,202,073 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TELUS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,903,000 after buying an additional 491,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after buying an additional 755,921 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TELUS by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.60 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

