Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 629,001 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 629,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,432,000. iRobot comprises approximately 2.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 2.31% of iRobot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 506,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,278. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

