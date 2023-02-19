Water Island Capital LLC Invests $42.64 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 446,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,636,000. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises 2.4% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 1.57% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

