Water Island Capital LLC Makes New $30.85 Million Investment in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 926,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,849,000. EVO Payments comprises 1.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the second quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EVO Payments by 33.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at EVO Payments

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Price Performance

EVO Payments Profile

Shares of EVOP opened at $33.83 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61.

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.