Water Island Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Water Island Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Black Knight worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

