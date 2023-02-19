Water Island Capital LLC Sells 3,000,133 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Water Island Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000,133 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 25.8% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 111.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 583,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,176,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 189.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,437,000 after buying an additional 290,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 50.7% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 753,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after buying an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

FIVN traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

