Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Waters Trading Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $328.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

