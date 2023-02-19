Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.
Webster Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:WBS opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
Further Reading
