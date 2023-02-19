WeBuy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. WeBuy has a total market cap of $366.51 million and $1.75 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be bought for $7.33 or 0.00029847 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

