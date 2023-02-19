Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.67.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $101.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PVH by 139.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

