Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $103.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Leidos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.