Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.