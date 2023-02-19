WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.14. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $172.91.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

