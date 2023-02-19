Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 225,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

