Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 40,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,570. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGYF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

