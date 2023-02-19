WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $694,514.36

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $76.73 million and $694,514.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.51 or 0.00402798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004080 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,354,465 coins and its circulating supply is 763,886,698 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

