XDC Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $374.53 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $374.53 million and $2.50 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XDC Network

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,816,376,517 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

