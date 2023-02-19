Xensor Price Hits $0.0001 (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Xensor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Xensor has a total market cap of $240,477.60 and $11,189.67 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Xensor Profile

Xensor was first traded on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

