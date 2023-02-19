Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $128.47 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $820.71 million and $128.47 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.26 or 0.00205366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00071623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00055588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

