ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0431 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $400,043.98 and approximately $246.18 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00205366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00071623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00055588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

