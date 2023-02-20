10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 1,314,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

