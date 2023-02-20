150,000 Shares in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Acquired by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avalon Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avalon Acquisition by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avalon Acquisition by 803.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 518,418 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. 300,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

