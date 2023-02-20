1eco (1ECO) One Day Volume Hits $870.50

1eco (1ECO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One 1eco token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002557 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1eco has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. 1eco has a market cap of $48.44 million and approximately $870.50 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00422897 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.07 or 0.28013440 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1eco Token Profile

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,844,786 tokens. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.