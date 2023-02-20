41,211 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,926,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,542. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

