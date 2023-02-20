492,900 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

