ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Position Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ABB by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 909,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

