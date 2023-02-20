ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $83.73 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $83.73 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,286,929 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

