AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,182 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.20% of AbbVie worth $469,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 44.5% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

ABBV traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.31. 4,562,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

