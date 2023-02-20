ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0001 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $3,172.82 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00045394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00215404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,989.68 or 1.00004662 BTC.

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009686 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,838.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

