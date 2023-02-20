abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($1.94) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.23) to GBX 208 ($2.52) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.37) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.00) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.58 on Monday. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

