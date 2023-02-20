Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $72.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $62.66. 1,480,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,333. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,584,666 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

