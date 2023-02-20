Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $241,869.12 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005175 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

