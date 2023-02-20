ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $11.15 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $606,798.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $13,533,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $6,291,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

