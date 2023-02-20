Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$13.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$10.80 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$658.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 211.43%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

