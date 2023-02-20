aelf (ELF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $36.58 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $140.61 million and $36.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004567 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002009 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

