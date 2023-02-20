Affirm’s (AFRM) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Down 4.4 %

AFRM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 16,221,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,670,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.27. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

Insider Activity

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 in the last three months. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Affirm by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.