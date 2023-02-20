Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGGZF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

