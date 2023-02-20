Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.41.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,386,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $182.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

