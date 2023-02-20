Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.41.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $7.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,386,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $182.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

