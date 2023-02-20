Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. 2,232,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,779. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

