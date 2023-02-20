Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $328.00 at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $325.00 to $328.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded down $27.61 on Friday, reaching $258.01. 5,758,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.45.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.