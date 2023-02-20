Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $328.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $328.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.95.
Albemarle Trading Down 9.7 %
Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $27.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.01. 5,758,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.