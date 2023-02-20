Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $328.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $328.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.95.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $27.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.01. 5,758,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

