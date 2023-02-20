Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $498.00 at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $497.00 to $498.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.95.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $27.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.01. 5,758,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

