Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 131.8% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $180.36 million and approximately $544.51 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

