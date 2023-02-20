Aldebaran Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,475 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.85. 2,985,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.92. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $479.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

