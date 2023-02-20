Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.25. 3,654,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

