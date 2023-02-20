Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
