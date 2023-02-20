Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

