Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.11.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

