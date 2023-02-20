ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.74. 371,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ALLETE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Further Reading

