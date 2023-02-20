Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

